Suns guard Bradley Beal limps off court in 4th quarter of Phoenix’s loss to Nets

PHOENIX (AP) — Suns guard Bradley Beal limped off the court in the fourth quarter of Phoenix’s 127-117 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Beal didn’t return to the game after tumbling to the ground midway through the fourth quarter. As he was leaving the arena, he was asked if it was his left ankle or calf that was bothering him, and he responded “both.” Beal has played just two games since returning from a strained left calf that caused him to miss five straight games. The 31-year-old has struggled with various injuries over the past 3 1/2 seasons, never playing more than 53 out of 82 regular season games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.