Suns GM James Jones carving out valuable role in new owner Mat Ishbia’s leadership team

PHOENIX (AP) — James Jones was a survivor during his 14-year NBA career. A 49th overall pick from Miami, he carved out a reputation as a valuable role player, contributing to three championship teams. His second career as an NBA executive is showing similar long-term strength. The 42-year-old is one of the unlikely architects of the Phoenix Suns recent rebuild under new owner Mat Ishbia. Jones helped land 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant in a trade deadline deal last season and he was also instrumental in bringing three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to the desert in a more recent offseason blockbuster.

