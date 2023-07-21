Suns GM James Jones carving out valuable role in new owner Mat Ishbia’s leadership team

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
FILE - Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones speaks to the media regarding the firing of Suns head coach Igor Kokoskov, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Phoenix.

PHOENIX (AP) — James Jones was a survivor during his 14-year NBA career. A  49th overall pick from Miami, he carved out a reputation as a valuable role player, contributing to three championship teams. His second career as an NBA executive is showing similar long-term strength. The 42-year-old is one of the unlikely architects of the Phoenix Suns recent rebuild under new owner Mat Ishbia. Jones helped land 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant in a trade deadline deal last season and he was also instrumental in bringing three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to the desert in a more recent offseason blockbuster.

