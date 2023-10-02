Suns finish dizzying wheel-and-deal summer, focus on building around Booker, Durant and Beal

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Kevin Durant, right, watches play between Coco Gauff, of the United States, and Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mary Altaffer]

PHOENIX (AP) — Mat Ishbia has lots of good traits for an NBA owner, including deep pockets and a huge desire to win. Patience doesn’t appear to be his strong suit. The Phoenix Suns are nearly unrecognizable just eight months after Ishbia bought the team for roughly $4 billion from embattled owner Robert Sarver. Three-time All-Star Devin Booker is the final player remaining from the franchise’s run to the 2021 Finals. But this isn’t a rebuild. The Suns now have a trio of stars in Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. They enter the season as one of the favorites to contend for a title.

