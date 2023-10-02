Suns finish dizzying wheel-and-deal summer, focus on building around Booker, Durant and Beal

PHOENIX (AP) — Mat Ishbia has lots of good traits for an NBA owner, including deep pockets and a huge desire to win. Patience doesn’t appear to be his strong suit. The Phoenix Suns are nearly unrecognizable just eight months after Ishbia bought the team for roughly $4 billion from embattled owner Robert Sarver. Three-time All-Star Devin Booker is the final player remaining from the franchise’s run to the 2021 Finals. But this isn’t a rebuild. The Suns now have a trio of stars in Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. They enter the season as one of the favorites to contend for a title.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.