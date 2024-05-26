Sun’s DeWanna Bonner scores 19, Alyssa Thomas ejected for foul on Angel Reese in 86-82 win over Sky

CHICAGO (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 19 points and teammate Alyssa Thomas was ejected after hitting Chicago’s Angel Reese in the neck in the Sun’s 86-82 win on Saturday night. DiJonai Carrington and Brionna Jones each scored 16 points and Ty Harris added 15 for the Sun, who remain the only unbeaten team in the WNBA at 5-0. Thomas was ejected late in the third quarter after wrapping her hand around Reese’s neck and knocking the rookie to the ground. Bonner’s 3-pointer with 7:03 remaining made it 78-71 before Chicago went on an 8-0 run and Dana Evans’ 3-pointer with 5:03 left gave the Sky their last lead at 79-78. Marina Mabrey scored 23 points for Chicago. Reese, the No. 7 pick in the draft, added 13 points and five rebounds. Thomas left the game with nine points, six assists and six rebounds.

