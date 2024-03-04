Sunny Singh Gill set to become first referee of Indian descent to control an EPL game

LONDON (AP) — Sunny Singh Gill is set to become the first referee of Indian descent to take charge of an English Premier League game on Saturday. The 39-year-old Singh Gill has been appointed referee for Crystal Palace’s game against Luton at Selhurst Park in London. The league says “He will become the first British South Asian to referee a match in the competition.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.