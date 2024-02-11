Sundell hits go-ahead layup with 26 seconds left, No. 8 K-State holds off Oklahoma State 69-68

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Brylee Glenn scored 23 points, Serena Sundell drove for the go-ahead layup with 26 seconds to go, and eighth-ranked Kansas State held on as Oklahoma State airballed the final shot for a 69-68 victory on Saturday. Sundell finished with 17 points and seven assists, while Gabby Gregory had 11 points and Zyanna Walker 10 for the Wildcats. They were coming off back-to-back losses but picked up their 15th straight home win. Quincy Noble had 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Oklahoma State, while Stailee Heard added 19 points and 12 rebounds.

