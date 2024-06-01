Sundean’s pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth lifts UCF to 8-7 victory over Alabama in NCAA Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Andrew Sundean’s two-out, RBI single in the ninth inning broke a 7-all tie and sent second-seeded UCF to an 8-7 win over No. 3 seed Alabama at the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament. Sundean’s hit to left center brought in Jack Zyska with the winning run. Alabama got a runner on with two outs in its ninth, but releiver Kris Sosnoski retired William Hamiter on a ground ball to end things. UCF will play top-seed Florida State to stay perfect in regional play. Alabama goes against Stetson in an elimination game Saturday.

