Sunday’s Time Schedule
|Sunday, Oct. 30
|NBA
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.
Golden State at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
|NFL
Denver vs Jacksonville in London, 9:30 a.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.
|NHL
Columbus at New Jersey, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vegas, 8 p.m.
|MLS PLAYOFFS
Austin at Los Angeles FC, 3:18 p.m.
New York City at Philadelphia, 8:25 p.m.
|Other Events
|GOLF
DP World Tour – Portugal Masters
PGA – Butterfield Bermuda Championship
LIV – Team Championship Miami
|TENNIS
ATP – Erste Bank Open, Austria
ATP – Swiss Indoors Basel, Switzerland
|AUTO RACING
NASCAR – Cup Series, Xfinity 500, Virginia
FORMULA 1 – Gran Premio de Mexico, Mexico City
NHRA – Nevada Nationals, Las Vegas
