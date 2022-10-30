Sunday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Sunday, Oct. 30
NBA

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.

Golden State at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Denver vs Jacksonville in London, 9:30 a.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at New Jersey, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 8 p.m.

MLS PLAYOFFS

Austin at Los Angeles FC, 3:18 p.m.

New York City at Philadelphia, 8:25 p.m.

Other Events
GOLF

DP World Tour – Portugal Masters

PGA – Butterfield Bermuda Championship

LIV – Team Championship Miami

TENNIS

ATP – Erste Bank Open, Austria

ATP – Swiss Indoors Basel, Switzerland

AUTO RACING

NASCAR – Cup Series, Xfinity 500, Virginia

FORMULA 1 – Gran Premio de Mexico, Mexico City

NHRA – Nevada Nationals, Las Vegas

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.