Sun will get heat check on 6-1 start with two games against the undefeated Aces

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Sun are off to an unexpectedly hot start after losing 2021 league MVP Jonquel Jones to New York and coach Curt Miller to Los Angeles in the offseason. The Sun are 6-1 and leading the Eastern Conference coming into two games this week against the defending champs and current Western Conference leading Las Vegas Aces, who are 6-0. The games on Tuesday and Thursday at the Mohegan Sun Arena will be the first between the two teams since last year’s WNBA Finals. Alyssa Thomas leads the Sun with six double-doubles in seven games.

