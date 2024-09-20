Sun clinch No. 3 playoff seed and eliminate Sky from contention with 87-54 rout

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tyasha Harris scored 15 points, DiJonai Carrington had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun erupted in the third quarter to throttle the Chicago Sky 87-54. With the win in their regular-season finale, the Sun (28-12) clinched the No. 3 seed in the playoffs and will face sixth-seed Indiana in the first round starting Sunday. The loss eliminated Chicago (13-27) from playoff contention. Dana Evans scored 14 points for the Sky, Isabelle Harrison had 13 and Kaela Davis added 12. The Sun outscored the Sky 23-6 in the third to pull away.

