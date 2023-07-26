Sun beat the Wings 88-83 behind 60 combined points from Bonner, Hayes

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored nine of her 32 points in the final two minutes, Tiffany Hayes added a season-high 28 points and the Connecticut Sun beat Dallas 88-83 to snap the Wings’ five-game winning streak. Bonner made a layup in traffic with 3:57 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Connecticut its first lead, 76-75, since the 1:31 mark of the second quarter. Hayes sank a 3-pointer, following two offensive rebounds, to make it 79-76 and Bonner made her third 3-pointer for a six-point lead with 1:56 left. The Wings missed seven straight shots down the stretch before Teaira McCowan banked in a jumper with the shot clock winding down. But Bonner restored the six-point lead at the other end. Bonner made four straight free throws in the final 31 seconds.

