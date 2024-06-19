Sun beat the Sparks for the 10th straight time, rookie Cameron Brink injures knee in 1st quarter

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 16 points, Alyssa Thomas had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed Los Angeles Sparks 79-70. The game was marred by an apparent knee injury to Los Angeles rookie Cameron Brink. Brink, the No. 2 overall pick in the WNBA draft, fell awkwardly on a drive to the basket in the first quarter and did not return. Connecticut (13-1) is off to its best 14-game start in franchise history. All five Sun starters scored in double figures including Tyasha Harris had 14 points. Aari McDonald led Los Angeles (4-11) with 14 points.

