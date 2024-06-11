Sun beat the Fever 89-72 for 11th straight series victory and hold Caitlin Clark to just 10 points

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DiJonai Carrington scored a season-high 22 points, DeWanna Bonner added 17 and the Connecticut Sun eased past the Indiana Fever 89-72 for their 11th straight win in the series. Connecticut (10-1), which has won three games against Indiana (3-10) this season, hasn’t lost to the Fever since July 3, 2021. The Sun became the second team in the WNBA this season to reach 10 wins and the Fever are the second squad to lose 10 games. Indiana star Caitlin Clark finished with her fourth-fewest points of the season, going 3 of 8 from the field for 10 points, all in the first half. She picked up her fourth foul with 4:41 left in the third quarter and did not play in the final period.

