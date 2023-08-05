Sun beat the Fever 88-72 behind 6 players in double figures

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tiffany Hayes scored 18 points, DeWanna Bonner added 14 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 88-72. Connecticut dominated the first half. The Sun scored 13 unanswered points in the first quarter to take an early 20-10 lead. Bonner, Hayes and Natisha Hiedeman combined for 26 of Connecticut’s 31 first-quarter points, while the Fever scored 22 points. Connecticut extended it to 56-33 by halftime after shooting 66% from the field, including making 7 of 13 3-pointers. Bonner had 11 points in the first half and Natisha Hiedeman added 10. The Sun scored the final nine points of the third quarter after Indiana got within 65-54 and cruised in the fourth. Alyssa Thomas, coming off back-to-back games with a triple-double, had 11 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

