Sun beat Fever 76-59 to set a franchise record with 27th victory

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tiffany Hayes scored 14 points, Alyssa Thomas had 10 points and 14 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 76-59 night for their franchise record 27th victory of the season. DeWanna Bonner, Natisha Hiedeman and DiJonai Carrington scored 10 points apiece for the Sun, who have now beaten the Fever eight consecutive times. Indiana (12-27) hasn’t beaten Connecticut since July 3, 2021. Bonner had eight rebounds and five assists, while Thomas added eight assists to go along with her 28th double-double of the season. Kelsey Mitchell scored 15 points and Erica Wheeler and NaLyssa Smith each added 14 points for Indiana.

