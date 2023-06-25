Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

Sunday

At Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park

Norwalk, Ohio

Final Finish Order

TOP FUEL

1. Leah Pruett; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Austin Prock; 5. Steve Torrence; 6. Mike Salinas;

7. Josh Hart; 8. Dan Mercier; 9. Shawn Langdon; 10. Doug Foley; 11. Spencer Massey; 12. Antron

Brown; 13. Clay Millican; 14. Doug Kalitta; 15. Kyle Wurtzel; 16. Tony Schumacher.

FUNNY CAR

1. Blake Alexander; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Bob Tasca III; 5. Ron Capps; 6. Robert Hight; 7. Chad

Green; 8. Alexis DeJoria; 9. John Force; 10. Alex Laughlin; 11. Bobby Bode; 12. Dale Creasy Jr.; 13. Cruz

Pedregon; 14. Tim Wilkerson; 15. Paul Lee; 16. Mike McIntire.

PRO STOCK

1. Matt Hartford; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. Aaron Stanfield; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 5. Deric Kramer; 6. Jerry

Tucker; 7. Greg Anderson; 8. Erica Enders; 9. Cristian Cuadra; 10. Kyle Koretsky; 11. Bo Butner; 12.

Camrie Caruso; 13. Fernando Cuadra; 14. Eric Latino; 15. Mason McGaha; 16. Chris McGaha.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

1. Hector Arana Jr; 2. Steve Johnson; 3. Matt Smith; 4. Jianna Evaristo; 5. Eddie Krawiec; 6. Angie

Smith; 7. Marc Ingwersen; 8. Gaige Herrera; 9. Ryan Oehler; 10. Chase Van Sant; 11. Ron Tornow; 12.

John Hall; 13. Kelly Clontz; 14. Wesley Wells; 15. Chris Bostick.

Final Results

Top Fuel

Leah Pruett, 3.761 seconds, 326.79 mph def. Justin Ashley, 4.497 seconds, 198.90 mph.

Funny Car

Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 3.935, 321.96 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.991, 327.90.

Pro Stock

Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.624, 207.02 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 17.599, 67.65.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.821, 199.82 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.943, 176.63.

Top Alcohol Dragster

Kirk Wolf, 5.269, 274.00 def. Cody Krohn, 5.413, no speed.

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Bob McCosh, Chevy Camaro, 5.478, 266.27 def. Sean Bellemeur, Camaro, 8.681, 106.96.

Competition Eliminator

Bruno Massel, Toyota Solara, 7.006, 196.39 def. Andrew Holt, Dragster, 6.632, 200.77.

Super Stock

Sean Dornan, Plymouth Savoy, 8.917, 148.48 def. Peter D’Agnolo, Chevy Camaro, 9.661, 126.09.

Stock Eliminator

Marion Stephenson, Chevy Camaro, 9.778, 132.46 def. Rob Bihl, Chevy Chevelle, 12.251, 102.28.

Super Comp

Lauren Freer, Dragster, 8.910, 173.67 def. David Dahlem, Dragster, 8.940, 177.67.

Super Gas

Lauren Freer, Chevy Corvette, 9.911, 161.11 def. Pat Martin, ’27-T Ford, 9.916, 164.21.

Top Sportsman

Scott Wasko, Pontiac GXP, 6.459, 208.49 def. Mike Morehead, Chevy Camaro, 6.643, 209.26

Top Dragster

Joe Swanson, Dragster, 7.189, 189.52 def. Darian Boesch, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Modified

Jason Scruggs, Chevy Camaro, 5.760, 250.32 def. Jose Gonzalez, Camaro, 5.807, 248.93.

Factory Stock Showdown

Stephen Bell, Chevy Camaro, 7.783, 177.74 def. Lee Hartman, Dodge Challenger, 7.809, 175.32.

Round-by-Round Results

TOP FUEL

First Round

Josh Hart, 3.785, 326.63 def. Spencer Massey, 4.576, 172.10; Austin Prock, 3.740, 319.45 def. Tony

Schumacher, 10.944, 73.40; Brittany Force, 3.711, 332.18 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.910, 255.82; Leah Pruett,

4.056, 219.22 def. Kyle Wurtzel, Foul – Red Light; Steve Torrence, 3.735, 330.55 def. Doug Foley, 4.237,

195.99; Dan Mercier, 3.892, 300.66 def. Doug Kalitta, 7.702, 133.65; Justin Ashley, 3.715, 329.34 def. Clay

Millican, 6.782, 67.91; Mike Salinas, 3.760, 330.96 def. Antron Brown, 5.182, 144.98;

Quarterfinals

Pruett, 3.741, 326.40 def. Salinas, 3.742, 328.86; Prock, 3.763, 318.84 def. Mercier, 3.846, 302.21; Force, 3.729,

333.58 def. Hart, 3.774, 328.54; Ashley, 3.721, 328.06 def. Torrence, 3.703, 331.77;

Semifinals

Pruett, 3.771, 331.12 def. Prock, 4.194, 297.75; Ashley, 3.711, 331.94 def. Force, 3.713, 333.16;

Final

Pruett, 3.761, 326.79 def. Ashley, 4.497, 198.90.

FUNNY CAR

First Round

Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.959, 322.27 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.193, 237.17; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra,

3.923, 330.23 def. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 12.466, 56.14; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.962, 323.43 def. Dale Creasy Jr.,

Charger, 4.629, 183.12; Ron Capps, Supra, 3.930, 320.20 def. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.119, 304.74; Blake Alexander,

Mustang, 3.995, 319.22 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 8.139, 85.21 def.

Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, Foul – Red Light; J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.972, 326.16 def. John Force, Camaro, 4.001, 322.42;

Chad Green, Mustang, 4.001, 322.96 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.642, 177.00;

Quarterfinals

Alexander, 5.144, 144.66 def. DeJoria, Foul – Red Light; Tasca III, 3.938, 324.20 def. Green, 4.020, 310.48; Todd, 3.950,

324.83 def. Capps, 3.912, 323.74; Hagan, 3.912, 329.18 def. Hight, 3.931, 322.81;

Semifinals

Alexander, 3.924, 322.81 def. Tasca III, 10.170, 84.07; Hagan, 3.959, 328.30 def. Todd, 3.954, 324.20;

Final

Alexander, 3.935, 321.96 def. Hagan, 3.991, 327.90.

PRO STOCK

First Round

Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 13.450, 65.84 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.610,

206.61 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.648, 204.66; Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.653, 203.83 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford

Mustang, 6.631, 204.85; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.619, 206.67 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.642, 206.57; Matt

Hartford, Camaro, 6.615, 206.45 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 8.257, 120.17; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.628,

206.23 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 11.226, 79.87; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.607, 207.85 def. Mason McGaha,

Camaro, 10.719, 85.77; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.641, 207.08 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 10.029, 91.03;

Quarterfinals

Stanfield, 6.638, 206.04 def. Anderson, 6.709, 205.85; Hartford, 6.601, 206.89 def. Kramer, 6.647, 205.04; Glenn,

6.632, 206.39 def. Enders, 7.046, 157.41; Coughlin Jr., 6.619, 207.30 def. Tucker, 6.661, 204.11;

Semifinals

Glenn, 6.635, 206.42 def. Coughlin Jr., 19.276, 75.98; Hartford, 6.624, 206.57 def. Stanfield, 6.666, 206.80;

Final

Hartford, 6.624, 207.02 def. Glenn, 17.599, 67.65.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

First Round

Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.903, 196.39 def. Ryan Oehler, 6.923, 195.85; Angie Smith, 6.881, 198.20 def. Ron Tornow,

6.994, 192.96; Marc Ingwersen, 6.956, 195.65 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.056, 193.88; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.802,

197.59 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.968, 195.56; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.777, 199.88 was unopposed; Hector Arana

Jr, 6.826, 199.46 def. Wesley Wells, Suzuki, 7.267, 186.18; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.836, 200.17 def. Chris Bostick, Broke –

No Show; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.791, 200.98 def. John Hall, Buell, 7.039, 194.38;

Quarterfinals

M. Smith, 6.835, 198.26 def. Ingwersen, Foul – Red Light; Arana Jr, 6.801, 199.52 def. A. Smith, 6.927, 196.56; Johnson,

6.848, 195.90 def. Krawiec, 6.793, 199.67; Evaristo, 6.897, 196.02 def. Herrera, 6.988, 189.76;

Semifinals

Johnson, 6.897, 194.44 def. Evaristo, Foul – Red Light; Arana Jr, 6.820, 199.64 def. M. Smith, 6.839, 200.11;

Final

Arana Jr, 6.821, 199.82 def. Johnson, 6.943, 176.63.

Point Standings

Top Fuel

1. Justin Ashley, 726; 2. Steve Torrence, 629; 3. Leah Pruett, 620; 4. Brittany Force, 590; 5. Austin Prock, 588; 6.

Antron Brown, 531; 7. Mike Salinas, 504; 8. Josh Hart, 487; 9. Doug Kalitta, 442; 10. Shawn Langdon, 398.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan, 679; 2. Ron Capps, 675; 3. Robert Hight, 610; 4. Chad Green, 593; 5. Alexis DeJoria, 586; 6. Bob

Tasca III, 579; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 508; 8. John Force, 483; 9. J.R. Todd, 408; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 404.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn, 729; 2. Matt Hartford, 567; 3. Deric Kramer, 552; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 510; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 501;

6. Greg Anderson, 441; 7. Erica Enders, 430; 8. Camrie Caruso, 419; 9. Cristian Cuadra, 405; 10. Bo Butner, 376.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera, 552; 2. Hector Arana Jr, 363; 3. Steve Johnson, 358; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 328; 5. Matt Smith, 321; 6.

Angie Smith, 291; 7. Chase Van Sant, 254; 8. Jianna Evaristo, 241; 9. Marc Ingwersen, 205; 10. Ryan Oehler, 196.

