Summerville goal seals 4-3 Leeds comeback win vs Bournemouth

By The Associated Press
Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Bournemouth, at Elland Road, in Leeds, England, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Ian Hodgson/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Hodgson]

LEEDS, England (AP) — Crysencio Summerville scored another late goal to help Leeds complete a 4-3 comeback win over Bournemouth in front of an Elland Road crowd that had booed the home team off the field at halftime. Summerville scored in the 84th minute after reaching Wilfried Gnonto’s through ball in the center of the box, one week after his 89th-minute goal at Anfield sealed a dramatic 2-1 upset of Liverpool. With three second-half goals, Leeds earned its first back-to-back Premier League victories since March.

