Summer Yates scores to extend Pride’s unbeaten streak to 18 NWSL games

By SUSIE RANTZ The Associated Press

Summer Yates scored in the 67th minute and the visiting Orlando Pride beat the Houston Dash 1-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League to extend their league-record unbeaten streak to 18 straight games, dating to last season. The Pride (12-0-5) stayed at the top of the league table with the win. Yates received a pass from Angelina in the 67th minute that slipped behind Houston’s defense. She went one-on-one with goalkeeper Jane Campbell and finished calmly into the right corner. In the other game Friday night, Paige Monaghan and Mina Tanaka scored goals to give the Utah Royals a 2-1 win over Bay FC. Racheal Kundananji scored for Bay FC.

