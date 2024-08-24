Summer Yates scores to extend Pride’s unbeaten streak to 18 NWSL games

Summer Yates scored in the 67th minute and the visiting Orlando Pride beat the Houston Dash 1-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League to extend their league-record unbeaten streak to 18 straight games, dating to last season. The Pride (12-0-5) stayed at the top of the league table with the win. Yates received a pass from Angelina in the 67th minute that slipped behind Houston’s defense. She went one-on-one with goalkeeper Jane Campbell and finished calmly into the right corner. In the other game Friday night, Paige Monaghan and Mina Tanaka scored goals to give the Utah Royals a 2-1 win over Bay FC. Racheal Kundananji scored for Bay FC.

