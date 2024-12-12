Sullivan shoots 64 and leads by 1 at Alfred Dunhill Championship

MALELANE, South Africa (AP) — Andy Sullivan has shot 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship. The No. 205-ranked Englishman made eight birdies in a bogey-free round at Leopard Creek Country Club. England’s Alex Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, is in a share of second place with Marcus Kinhult of Sweden and Casey Jarvis of South Africa. No. 46 Thriston Lawrence is the only player in the 156-man field who is ranked in the top 50. He shot 3 over and was already 11 strokes off the pace.

