Suits throws for 3 TDs, runs for another in Houston Christian’s 34-19 win over SE Louisiana

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Colby Suits threw for three first-half touchdowns and Darryle Evans had 173 yards on the ground, leading Houston Christian to a 34-19 victory over Southeastern Louisiana. Suits completed 16 of 27 passes for 282 yards. His touchdowns went for 24 yards to Darrion Sherfield, 86 yards to Deuce McMillan and 25 yards to Karl Reynolds as the Huskies built a 24-6 lead late in the second quarter. Eli Sawyer rallied the Lions with a pair of touchdown passes but a 21-yard run by Suits put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.

