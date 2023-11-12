Suits accounts for 3 TDs, Valenzuela runs for 171 yards to lead Houston Christian over McNeese 35-24

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Colby Suits accounted for three touchdowns, Jesse Valenzuela ran for 171 yards and another score and Houston Christian beat McNeese 35-24. Suits tossed a 49-yard touchdown pass to Karl Reynolds that gave Houston Christian a 21-17 lead early in the third quarter. McNeese regained the lead on D’Angelo Durham’s 3-yard touchdown run with 4:19 to play in the third. Jordan Oliver returned an interception 53 yards into the end zone for Houston Christian (5-4, 4-2 Southland Conference) on McNeese’s opening drive. Kamden Sixkiller was 19-of-34 passing for 249 yards and threw a touchdown and interception for McNeese (0-9, 1-5).

