Sugita scores to lead Portland to 1-0 win over Gotham and earn spot in NWSL playoffs

Hina Sugita scored the lone goal as the Portland Thorns defeated Gotham at home on Saturday afternoon, securing a spot in the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs. The Courage and San Diego Wave played to a scoreless draw in front of more than 10,000 fans at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, setting the club’s attendance record. Kansas City defeated the Chicago Red Stars 6-3 in the late match.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.