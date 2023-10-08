Sugita scores to lead Portland to 1-0 win over Gotham and earn spot in NWSL playoffs

By SUSIE RANTZ The Associated Press

Hina Sugita scored the lone goal as the Portland Thorns defeated Gotham at home on Saturday afternoon, securing a spot in the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs. The Courage and San Diego Wave played to a scoreless draw in front of more than 10,000 fans at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, setting the club’s attendance record. Kansas City defeated the Chicago Red Stars 6-3 in the late match.

