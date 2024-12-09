Suggs scores 26 and Magic turn back Suns for 10th straight win at home

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday night and the Orlando Magic beat the Phoenix Suns 115-110 to remain the NBA’s only team unbeaten at home this season.

Magic center Goga Bitadze had 21 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, including a game-clinching tip-in with 13.1 seconds left.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 25 points and seven assists. Tyus Jones added 21 points and Bradley Beal scored 18 before fouling out with 1:05 remaining.

Cole Anthony, who finished with 14 points, and Mo Wagner (10 points) sparked a comeback after the Magic had fallen behind by 12 points in the first quarter.

Takeaways

Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner, right, defends Phoenix Suns guard Monte Morris, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kevin Kolczynski

Suns: Even after making 11 of their first 18 3-point shots, the Suns faded in the fourth quarter (seven turnovers) and lost for the ninth time in 10 games without the injured Kevin Durant.

Magic: Playing without forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner — both out with torn obliques — the Magic won for the 10th straight time at home. They are 17-0 on their home court, including the playoffs, going back to March 30.

Key moment

Suggs hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points in a fourth-quarter span of 1:47, giving the Magic a 103-100 lead they never relinquished.

Key stat

The Magic played 10 players for at least 15 minutes and got 46 points from their bench.

Up next

Suns: Play at Utah on Friday night.

Magic: Play at Milwaukee on Tuesday night in a first-round NBA Cup knockout game.

___

This story has been changed to correct that Bitadze had 21 points instead of 19.

___

