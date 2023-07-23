Suddenly respectable Detroit Lions try not to buy into hype as training camp opens

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions feel uncomfortable getting so much respect. The Lions opened training camp on Sunday and for the first time in many years, they’re expected to contend in the NFC North and perhaps win a playoff game for the second time since 1957. It’s nice but somewhat unsettling for a team that’s not accustomed to receiving positive preseason attention.

