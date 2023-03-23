Success-starved Kings close in on long-awaited playoff berth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings might just be riding the beam all the way to the NBA playoffs. The resurgent Kings are on the verge of ending the their long playoff drought with first-year coach Mike Brown employing a fast-paced offense led by the dynamic duo of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis to put Sacramento in first place in the Pacific Division. The Kings might be able to clinch the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2006 during the final three games of a four-game homestand that ends Monday night against Minnesota. The 16 seasons without a playoff berth are the longest in NBA history.

