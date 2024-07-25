Subway Series: Mets northbound and Yankees heading south

NEW YORK (AP) — The Subway Series turned into two teams passing in different directions. After the Mets completed a four-game sweep with a 12-3 rout in the Bronx on Wednesday night, Yankees manager Aaron Boone sounded his most frustrated in two years. Francisco Lindor homered twice, and Pete Alonso, Tyrone Taylor and Mark Vientos once each. The Mets finished 4-0 against the Yankees this year, matching their sweep in 2013, and outscored them 36-14. The Mets improved to 29-13 after a 24-35 start. The Yankees are 10-22 following a 50-22 start and 1-8-2 in their last 11 series after opening 17-3-2.

