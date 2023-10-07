Substitute Scott McTominay enters game in 87th minute and scores 2 as Man United beats Brentford 2-1

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Substitute Scott McTominay has scored two goals in second-half stoppage time as Manchester United rallied to beat Brentford 2-1 in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s struggling team looked set to lose a third straight game after Mathias Jensen’s first-half goal. But McTominay came off the bench in the 87th to score in the third and seventh minutes of stoppage time and send Old Trafford wild. Ten Hag joined in the celebrations on the sidelines to reveal his own relief after avoiding a third straight defeat.

