Substitute Kenan Yıldız’s late double helps Juventus draw 4-4 at Inter in Derby d’Italia

By DANIELLA MATAR The Associated Press
Juventus' Kenan Yildiz celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno]

MILAN (AP) — Teenager Kenan Yıldız came off the bench to help Juventus salvage a 4-4 draw at Inter Milan in a highly entertaining Derby d’Italia. Yıldız was brought on in the 61st minute with the score at 4-2 and Inter seemingly headed for an important victory before the 19-year-old’s late double. Inter remains second. It is four points behind Serie A leader Napoli and one ahead of Juventus. Lazio beat Genoa 3-0. Parma missed a late penalty in a 1-1 draw against Empoli. Monza twice fought back to salvage a 2-2 draw with Venezia. Roma visits Fiorentina later Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.