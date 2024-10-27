Substitute Kenan Yıldız’s late double helps Juventus draw 4-4 at Inter in Derby d’Italia

MILAN (AP) — Teenager Kenan Yıldız came off the bench to help Juventus salvage a 4-4 draw at Inter Milan in a highly entertaining Derby d’Italia. Yıldız was brought on in the 61st minute with the score at 4-2 and Inter seemingly headed for an important victory before the 19-year-old’s late double. Inter remains second. It is four points behind Serie A leader Napoli and one ahead of Juventus. Lazio beat Genoa 3-0. Parma missed a late penalty in a 1-1 draw against Empoli. Monza twice fought back to salvage a 2-2 draw with Venezia. Roma visits Fiorentina later Sunday.

