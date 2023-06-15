Substitute Joselu scores late winner as Spain beats Italy 2-1, advances to Nations League final

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands (AP) — Substitute Joselu has scored an 88th-minute winner and Spain has beaten Italy 2-1 at FC Twente Stadium to set up a meeting with Croatia in the Nations League final on Sunday. The Espanyol striker was just onside as he turned in a deflected shot by Rodri four minutes after replacing Alvaro Morata to prevent the second Nations League semifinal from going to extra time on Thursday night. Spain reached the Nations League final in 2021 — beating Italy in the semifinals before losing to France. Earlier, Yeremy Pino put Spain ahead and Ciro Immobile equalized.

