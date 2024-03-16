Substitute Castellanos scores 2 goals in win for Lazio as post-Sarri era begins

MILAN (AP) — Substitute Taty Castellanos has scored twice to help Lazio win 3-2 at relegation-threatened Frosinone in what is set to be interim coach Giovanni Martusciello’s only match in charge of the capital club after Maurizio Sarri resigned. Italian media reports an agreement has already been reached with Igor Tudor to take over from Monday. Tudor has previously coached Udinese and Hellas Verona in Serie A. Lecce had the ideal debut under new coach Luca Gotti as it won 1-0 at bottom club Salernitana to snap a four-match winless run and move four points clear of the relegation zone. Daniel Maldini emulated his father by scoring against a Cagliari side coached by Claudio Ranieri.

