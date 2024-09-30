Substitute Baena the difference as Villarreal beats Las Palmas to reach third in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Villarreal has moved into third place in La Liga thanks to a comprehensive 3-1 win over bottom club Las Palmas. Second-half substitute Alejandro Baena scored one, made another and missed a penalty for Villarreal, which was on top throughout against the only side in the league still to register a win. The result means Villarreal has 17 points, one less than Real Madrid and four behind table-topper Barcelona. Atletico Madrid falls to fourth with 16 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.