Subsanador wins $1 million California Crown over Baffert-trained duo at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Subsanador has won the inaugural $1 million California Crown by a head over two Bob Baffert-trained colts in a photo finish at Santa Anita. Argentine-bred Subsanador ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.68. National Treasure was second and Newgate was another nose back in third on a day that featured top-level racing against a backdrop of big-name musicians and elevated food in an effort to boost the sagging sport in California. Cher was on hand for the trophy presentation. Shaboozey and Lil Yachty performed trackside in front of a crowd that included Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Walker Buehler and Jack Flaherty.

