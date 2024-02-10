Subs deliver for Tottenham as Son sets up Johnson for late winner against Brighton in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Brennan Johnson has grabbed the winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time to lead Tottenham into the Premier League’s top four with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Brighton. Spurs looked to have lost more ground having dropped points with a draw at Everton last weekend but Ange Postecoglou’s second-half substitutes did the trick. Pascal Gross’ 17th-minute penalty gave Brighton a half-time lead. The points looked set to be shared after Pape Sarr levelled for Tottenham in the 61st minute. But Son Heung-min crossed for fellow substitute Johnson to crash in a close-range finish. Son has just returned after Asian Cup duty with South Korea.

