Suárez’s training alongside Messi, Busquets and Alba with Inter Miami officially underway

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba were all sitting together and smiling after a training session. This wasn’t Barcelona in 2014. This was Inter Miami on Saturday. It’s official: Messi, Busquets, Alba and Suárez are together again, this time in Major League Soccer. Preseason training for Inter Miami officially opened Saturday, with Suárez being seen in his new colors for the first time after signing a one-year deal last month to join the trio of his former teammates who arrived last summer.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.