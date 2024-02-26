Suarez takes aim on NASCAR Cup Series championship run following important win in Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Daniel Suarez ended speculation about his future with Trackhouse Racing by winning a thrilling finish to the NASCAR Cup Series race in Atlanta. It was an important win for Suarez following a winless 2023 season which sparked speculation about his future with the team entering his 2024 contract season. As he moves to the next race at Las Vegas, Suarez says he’s not content with just winning one race. He says his Trackhouse Racing team is ready to compete for a Cup championship. He says he knows he must win more than one race to back up that claim.

