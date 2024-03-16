Suárez scores twice in second half, leading Miami past DC United without Messi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luis Suárez scored the go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute and added another in the 85th minute, lifting Inter-Miami to a 3-1 victory over DC United, despite the absence of Lionel Messi. Messi was held out of Sunday’s 3-2 MLS loss to Montreal and was subbed off early in the second half of Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Nashville in the Concacaf Champions Cup second leg. Messi is reportedly resting a right leg injury. Suárez did not start on Saturday but subbed in at the 62nd minute. It took him only 10 minutes to connect on the go-ahead goal, scoring with a left-footed shot from close range to the bottom left corner. Suárez struck again in the 85th minute when he left-footed a shot from the center of the box to the high center of the goal.

