Suárez pitches career-high 7 innings, Rivera hits first homer for Orioles in 5-3 win over Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Albert Suárez pitched a career-best seven innings, Emmanuel Rivera hit his first homer for Baltimore and drove in three runs, and the Orioles beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Friday night.

Rookie Jackson Holliday hit an RBI triple off the right-field wall in the ninth in his return as a major leaguer to Coors Field — where his father, former Rockies star Matt Holliday, began teaching him the sport. Holliday then scored on a headfirst slide when reliever Angel Chivilli fielded Austin Slater’s comebacker but threw wide of catcher Jacob Stallings for an error.

Baltimore remained 1 1/2 games behind the AL East-leading New York Yankees. The Orioles hold the top AL wild card spot.

Brendan Rodgers hit a one-out homer in the bottom of the ninth off Seranthony Dominguez. Jake Cave beat out an infield single before Dominguez closed it out with a strikeout of Michael Toglia and a groundout by Stallings for his eighth save.

Suárez (7-4) was sharp, allowing eight hits and two runs — both in the third, on RBI singles by Ezequiel Tovar and Brenton Doyle.

The Orioles trailed 2-1 with two outs in the fourth when Rivera hit a two-run shot to center off Austin Gomber (4-10). It was his second homer of the season. The Orioles claimed him off waivers from Miami on Aug. 21.

Rivera also drove in the Orioles’ first run, following Colton Cowser’s second-inning double with an RBI single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF Kris Bryant is ramping up the intensity of his conditioning work but he has not yet been cleared to resume baseball activities. “He’s progressing. He’s feeling better,” manager Bud Black said. Bryant went on the 10-day injured list for the third time this season on Aug. 12 because of a back strain. There’s no timetable for his return. … RHP Seth Halvorsen had his contract selected from the Rockies’ Triple A affiliate in Albuquerque and RHP Noah Davis was optioned to the minor league club.

UP NEXT

Baltimore RHP Dean Kremer (6-9, 4.31 ERA) is set to make his 20th start this season and first against the Rockies, who will counter with Ryan Feltner (1-10, 4.95).

