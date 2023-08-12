Suarez holds off Reddick for Brickyard 200 pole, van Gisenberg qualifies 8th

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Suarez posted the fastest lap in Brickyard 200 qualifying, earning his first pole since July 2019. He covered the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 1 minute, 27.968 seconds. Tyler Reddick will start second in Sunday’s race after posting a fast lap of 1:28.113. Chase Elliott will start third and Shane van Gisbergen qualified eighth. Van Gisbergen became the first NASCAR driver to win his Cup debut since 1963 when he won at Chicago last month. He can become the first driver in series history to win his first two races with a victory this weekend.

