Suarez hits grand slam, Nelson pitches six strong innings as Diamondbacks beat Red Sox 12-2

BOSTON (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a grand slam as part of a three-hit, five-RBI game, Ryne Nelson pitched six strong innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Boston Red Sox 12-2 on Friday night.

Suárez’s 19th home run was also the ninth grand slam of the season by the Diamondbacks, who continue to sit atop the NL wild-card standings. Arizona finished with 16 hits with Josh Bell and Geraldo Perdomo getting three hits apiece.

“The offensive numbers happen when you go out there and play loose and free,” Nelson said.

Nelson (9-6) gave up two runs and five hits while striking out seven and walking one to help Arizona win its fourth straight — all on the road. During one stretch, the right-hander retired eight straight and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third inning.

“(Arizona catcher Adrian Del Castillo) was hanging with me back there. Maybe they were thinking something else,” said Nelson, who was informed by the media after the game that manager Torey Lovullo said pregame he will remain in Arizona’s starting rotation.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez, third from left, celebrates after his grand slam that also drove in Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12), Josh Bell (36) and Joc Pederson (3) during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Dwyer

“Can’t let that change anything. Have to stay with my process and go out there and give this team the best chance to win,” Nelson said.

Bryan Bello (11-6) took the loss for Boston, which entered the game trailing by 3 1/2 games for the final AL wild-card playoff berth. The right-hander was charged with five runs and seven hits. He walked three and struck out two.

“The walks put him in a bad spot. When you do that at this level, you’re going to pay the price,” Boston manager Alex Cora said.

Rob Refsnyder, a late addition to Boston’s starting lineup, hit a solo home run. Wilyer Abreu drove in the other run with a double.

“That was a tough one,” Refsnyder said after the Sox fell to 29-33 at Fenway Park this season. “We’ve been playing well on the road, but we’ve got to step it up at home especially with the fans still coming out and cheering us on. We owe the fans a lot better.”

Bello settled down after a rocky opening inning that saw Arizona’s first four hitters reach and score twice. Bell drew a bases-loaded walk while Lourdes Gurriel lifted a sacrifice fly that staked Nelson to a 2-0 lead before he threw a pitch.

Boston got one run back in the bottom of the first as Jarren Duran led off the inning with a double and scored Abreu’s double. It remained a one-run game in Arizona’s favor heading into the sixth when the Diamondbacks chased Bello from the game. The pitcher didn’t help his cause with a throwing error on an infield base hit by Adrian Del Castillo.

The hit-and-error sequence was followed by three straight run-producing hits that helped Arizona pull away. Suárez singled in one run, then Luis Guillorme doubled in another run. Perdomo stretched the lead to 5-1 with an RBI single.

Refsnyder’s eighth homer of the season landed over the right-field bullpens but that was as close as Boston would come over the final three innings. The Red Sox were on their second relief pitcher of the night as Suárez jumped on a 1-0 pitch from Josh Winckowski and sent it into the Green Monster seats for his fifth career grand slam.

Arizona added two more runs in the ninth as Perdomo doubled for his second RBI of the game and Corbin Carroll had a sacrifice fly.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Manager Torey Lovullo announced before Friday’s game that LHP Jordan Montgomery will pitch out of the bullpen going forward. Signed by Arizona as a free agent after the season opener, Montgomery has a 6.44 ERA in 19 starts this season.

Red Sox: OF Tyler O’Neill was in Friday’s original lineup but was scratched 90 minutes before first pitch with finger inflammation on his left hand. … LHP James Paxton’s season is over after the Red Sox transferred him to the 60-day injured list on Friday. The 35-year-old suffered a calf strain that forced him to leave his Aug. 11 start against Houston. … Boston selected LHP Joely Rodriguez to the active roster. To make room, RHP Greg Weissert was optioned to Triple-A Worcester. … Manager Alex Cora said SS Trevor Story (shoulder) could go on a rehab assignment sometime over the next two weeks. Story hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since undergoing surgery in April. … LHP Rich Hill tossed two innings for Worcester on Friday night. The Red Sox signed Hill to a minor-league deal earlier in the week.

UP NEXT

Arizona RHP Zac Gallen (9-8, 3.85) is scheduled to start Saturday against Boston RHP Kutter Crawford (8-10, 4.25).

___

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.