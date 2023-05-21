Suarez, Buescher earn front row starts for NASCAR All-Star race after heat wins

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Suarez and Chris Buescher will start on the front row for Sunday night’s All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway after winning their respective 60-lap heats. Suarez beat out Joey Logano in the first heat at the .625-mile renovated track on a night in which NASCAR experimented with its wet weather tire package for the first time on the Cup Series cars following a light, but steady rain. Buescher won the second heat after leading all 60 laps after drivers started on slick tires before switching back to the wet weather tires for the second half of the race when the rain started again. The drivers will be racing for a $1 million first place prize.

