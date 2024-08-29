Stuttgart’s Stiller is the only new Germany face after Kroos, Müller, Neuer, Gündoğan retirements

BERLIN (AP) — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has selected Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller to his first squad since the retirements of Toni Kroos, Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer and İlkay Gündoğan. Stiller is the only new face in the squad for Nations League games against Hungary and the Netherlands. Kroos, Müller, Neuer and team captain Gündoğan all retired from international competition after the European Championship. Nagelsmann named a 23-man squad on Thursday, including the return of Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel and Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović after they missed Euro 2024. Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger has been given a break.

