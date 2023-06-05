Stuttgart wins playoff, prolongs Hamburg’s wait to rejoin Bundesliga

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart has ended Hamburger SV’s last hopes of a return to the Bundesliga this year by winning the second leg of their playoff 3-1. Enzo Millot scored twice and Silas Katompa Mvumpa grabbed another to cancel Sonny Kittel’s opening goal and seal a 6-1 win on aggregate for the first-division team. It’s Hamburg’s second straight failure to clinch promotion in the playoff against the team that finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga and it condemns the former league heavyweight to a sixth season in the second division since its demotion in 2018.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.