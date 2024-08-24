Stuttgart stumbles at Freiburg and Leipzig prevails against Bochum in Bundesliga openers

BERLIN (AP) — Bundesliga runner-up Stuttgart has started the new season with a 3-1 defeat at Freiburg. Ermedin Demirović fired Stuttgart into an early lead at his ex-club with a scissors-kick in the second minute but that was as good as it good for Sebastian Hoeneß’ team, which amassed a club-record points total last season. Leipzig survived a sending off to beat Bochum 1-0. Holstein Kiel endured a tough welcome to the league in a 3-2 loss at Hoffenheim, where the promoted side conceded an early penalty and had a player sent off late. Augsburg drew with Werder Bremen 2-2, and Mainz held Union Berlin 1-1.

