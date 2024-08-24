Stuttgart stumbles at Freiburg and Leipzig prevails against Bochum in Bundesliga openers

By The Associated Press
Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo, left, and Stuttgart's Jamie Leweling in action during the Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and VfB Stuttgart at Europa-Park Stadium, Freiburg, Germany, Saturday Aug. 24, 2024. (Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Philipp von Ditfurth]

BERLIN (AP) — Bundesliga runner-up Stuttgart has started the new season with a 3-1 defeat at Freiburg. Ermedin Demirović fired Stuttgart into an early lead at his ex-club with a scissors-kick in the second minute but that was as good as it good for Sebastian Hoeneß’ team, which amassed a club-record points total last season. Leipzig survived a sending off to beat Bochum 1-0. Holstein Kiel endured a tough welcome to the league in a 3-2 loss at Hoffenheim, where the promoted side conceded an early penalty and had a player sent off late. Augsburg drew with Werder Bremen 2-2, and Mainz held Union Berlin 1-1.

