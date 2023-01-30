Stuttgart signs Genki Haraguchi, Gil Dias to bolster attack

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart has signed Japanese attacking midfielder Genki Haraguchi and Portuguese winger Gil Dias as it tries to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga. Haraguchi arrives from German club Union Berlin on a 1 1/2-year deal. The 31-year-old Japanese player had been at Union since 2021 and played 19 times this season. He has played 75 games for Japan but was dropped from the squad for last year’s World Cup. Dias joins from Benfica after making only two substitute appearances in cup games this season.

