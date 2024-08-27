Stuttgart signs Belgium defender Al-Dakhil from Burnley ahead of Champions League return

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart has signed Belgium defender Ameen Al-Dakhil from English second-tier club Burnley as the German team seeks to patch gaps in its squad for its return to the Champions League. The 22-year-old Al-Dakhil arrives on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee. He hasn’t played a competitive game since January because of a muscle injury. He played four games for the Belgian national team last year before his injury. Bundesliga club Hoffenheim signed former France under-21 defender Valentin Gendrey from Italian Serie A team Lecce.

