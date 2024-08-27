Stuttgart signs Belgium defender Al-Dakhil from Burnley ahead of Champions League return

By The Associated Press
FILE - Burnley's Ameen Al-Dakhil and Manchester City's John Stones, left, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.(AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart has signed Belgium defender Ameen Al-Dakhil from English second-tier club Burnley as the German team seeks to patch gaps in its squad for its return to the Champions League. The 22-year-old Al-Dakhil arrives on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee. He hasn’t played a competitive game since January because of a muscle injury. He played four games for the Belgian national team last year before his injury. Bundesliga club Hoffenheim signed former France under-21 defender Valentin Gendrey from Italian Serie A team Lecce.

