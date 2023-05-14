Stuttgart rues missed chance in 1-1 draw with Leverkusen

BERLIN (AP) — Stuttgart has missed the chance to escape the Bundesliga’s relegation zone after being held 1-1 at home by Bayer Leverkusen. Two penalties ensured a share of the points. Stuttgart will rue Exequiel Palacios’ equalizer as it left the team second from bottom on 29 points with two rounds remaining. Serhou Guirassy opened the scoring with a penalty in the 57th minute but Palacios replied with another spot kick 13 minutes later. Leipzig hopes to reclaim third spot with a win over visiting Werder Bremen in Sunday’s late game.

