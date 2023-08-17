Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo heads to England for talks and a medical at Liverpool

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo has been given permission to travel to England for transfer talks and a medical examination at Liverpool. Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness says Liverpool made a “good” financial offer for the 30-year-old midfielder. Endo is the Stuttgart captain and played in all four of Japan’s games at last year’s World Cup. Hoeness described a move to Liverpool as Endo’s “dream” and said he hadn’t tried to change his mind.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.