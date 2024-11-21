Stuttgart likely without Germany forward Deniz Undav for the rest of the year

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart says Germany forward Deniz Undav has been ruled out for possibly the rest of the year because of a muscle injury. The club says the 28-year-old Undav was injured in training on Wednesday. An exam showed he won’t be available “in the coming weeks.” Undav hasn’t played since Nov. 6 when Stuttgart loss at home to Atalanta 2-0 in the Champions League. He left that game early with a hamstring injury that forced him to pull out of Germany’s games during the international break.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.