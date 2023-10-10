Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy outscoring Harry Kane and electrifying the Bundesliga with goals

BERLIN (AP) — The hottest forward in the Bundesliga right now is Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy. The Guinea forward scored a hat trick in Stuttgart’s 3-1 win at Wolfsburg on Saturday. It took his tally to 13 goals in only seven league matches. It also erased any concerns of a barren patch after he failed to score in his previous game. No other player has ever so scored so many goals at this stage in the league. Guirassy’s form has helped Stuttgart make a strong start to the season with only one loss and six wins from its opening seven games.

