Stuttgart eases into German Cup 2nd round with 5-0 win in Münster

MÜNSTER, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga runner-up Stuttgart has eased into the second round of the German Cup with a 5-0 rout of second-division team Preußen Münster. Goals from Angelo Stiller, Ermedin Demirović and Pascal Stenzel in the first half, followed by Nick Woltemade’s first goal for the club and a penalty from Atakan Karazor in the second, gave Stuttgart its first win of the season after starting the Bundesliga with a 3-1 loss at Freiburg. The game in Preußenstadion was delayed a few minutes because of a large pyrotechnics display from the traveling supporters.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.